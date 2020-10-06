WH doctor: Trump reports no symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) – White House doctor: Trump reports ‘no symptoms’ of COVID-19 as he continues recovery at White House.

On Tuesday morning, he tweeted that he’s “FEELING GREAT!”

FEELING GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The White House press secretary said in a statement that Trump had a restful first night at home and he has an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%.

A Tuesday afternoon update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/A8CiutMPbw — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 6, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany is among the people in Trump’s staff who also tested positive for coronavirus.