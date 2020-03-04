What the Port of San Francisco is doing to keep passengers, workers safe from coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In the wake of learning that a person who tested positive for coronavirus was on a cruise ship that docked at the Port of San Francisco, KRON4 spoke with a port official about what is being done to keep passengers of cruise ships and workers at the port safe.

A local emergency has been declared by Sonoma County Department of Health Services after a confirmed case involving a Santa Rosa resident having presumptive positive novel coronavirus.

County health officials say the person recently returned from a cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico.

“The Sonoma County situation is currently under investigation,” Randy Quezada said.

The spokesperson for the Port of San Francisco, Randy Quezada says the port is currently in fact-finding mode.

“The Sonoma County Department of Health is working with princess cruises and other partners to identify the travel history of the individual and whether the individual contracted the disease in Mexico or somewhere else,” Quezada said.

He talks about health safety protocols that have been put in place in the wake of the coronavirus.

“All of our cruise partners are working enhance screening procedures of people boarding and to improve procedures onboard each vessel. Typically they are wiping things down. Sending regular health messages to people. They are stepping all of those things up,” Quezada said.

Officials with Port of San Francisco say they have not received any official notification from a cruise ship about any passengers being sick with coronavirus type symptoms.

“Prior to with the passenger from Sonoma County, we have not received word of any concern about a passenger that calls on the Port of San Francisco coronavirus or COVID 19 or anything like that,” Quezada said.

Information is still coming in, however, Sonoma County Health officials say they do know the person was in Sonoma County for 10-days prior to checking into a hospital and being diagnosed with the presumptive positive novel coronavirus.

