What to know about the new international travel rules

A healthcare Worker hands in surgical gloves pulling COVID-19 vaccine liquid from vial to vaccinate a patient

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President Joe Biden signed a new order that requires all international travelers to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination when traveling into the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the new rules to enforce safe global travel into the United States.

There are limited exemptions to the new requirement including children under the age of 18 and countries with low vaccine supplies.

These travel requirements will go into effect on November 8.

Fully vaccinated American travelers will continue to be required to show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before they board a flight into the United States.

American travelers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to test negative no more than one day before entering the United States.

The CDC is also requiring airlines to request contact information from all travelers before boarding flights to the United States for potential contact tracing.

Further guidance on these new rules is available on the CDC’s website.