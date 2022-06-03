CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Heath officials in Contra Costa County are keeping a close eye on the spread of COVID-19.

So what needs to happen before people are asked to mask back up indoors?

COVID-19 case rates have been steadily rising in Contra Costa County since the start of April, but recent data shows the test positivity rate may be reaching its plateau.

As of Friday, the seven-day average of new cases is 478. That’s high for recent months but low compared to the surge at the start of the year when that number was 2,832.

“We don’t have any specific thresholds that will cause us to reinstate a masking mandate,” said Deputy Health Officer Sofe Mekuria.

At this time, Mekuria says hospitalization data is the strongest indicator of the severity of the virus. It may be used as a metric to determine when the county could possibly reimplement an indoor masking mandate.

“Currently, we have 77 in the hospital in Contra Costa County,” she said. “When we look at the peak hospitalizations at the last omicron spike, we had 333 individuals in the hospital with COVID, and so it is low in comparison to the other spikes that we’ve seen.”

Health services says stay home and isolate if you test positive, regardless of vaccination status.

They say people should take advantage of test-to-treat sites setup countywide. As of Friday, indoor masking is only recommended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the current spread of the virus in Contra Costa County as moderate.