When can we expect Bay Area counties to relax mask mandates?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – COVID cases continue to show some slowing down across some Bay Area counties and health experts say that is a very positive trend to see.

Earlier this summer when that happened, counties relaxed their mask mandate following guidance by the CDC.

So could that happen again?

For the past few months, wearing a mask has been mandatory in most Bay Area counties whether you go to a restaurant, gym, or school.

But how long will we have to wear a mask? That is a tough question.

KRON4 spoke with Contra Costa’s Director of Public Health Wednesday about how we are doing and whether change is in the air.

The doctor says it is complicated — On one hand, COVID cases are going down, however, he adds, with children 11 and under still not able to be vaccinated, and still, so many choosing not to vaccinate the bottom line on masking is that mandates will continue at least for a few more months.