White House coronavirus task force ‘winding down in coming weeks’: report

WASHINGTON (KRON) – The administration of President Donald Trump reportedly plans to “wind down” the White House Coronavirus Task Force response team in the “coming weeks,” the New York Times reports.

The announcement comes as several states push to reopen amid ongoing stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.

The task force was established earlier this year, with Vice President Mike Pence as chair and Dr. Deborah Birx as the response coordinator. Dr. Anthony Fauci is also part of the team, which was created to “coordinate and oversee the administration’s efforts to monitor, prevent, contain, and mitigate the spread” of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

