White House recommends coronavirus testing of more than 1 million nursing home residents and staff in next 2 weeks

(AP) – The White House announced Monday it is recommending coronavirus testing of more than 1 million nursing home residents and staff in the next two weeks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
