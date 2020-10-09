Coronavirus: The Latest

WHO reports new daily high in global COVID-19 cases

by: Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization has announced a record in new daily coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350,000 reported to the U.N. health agency on Friday.

The new daily high surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000 infections. In a press briefing, WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

He said that although the agency wants countries to avoid the punishing lockdowns that have devastated economies, governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and that numerous measures must be taken.

