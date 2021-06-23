Why are people still wearing masks?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We are more than a week into California’s reopening, and despite the fact that mask requirements have been lifted under most circumstances, you still see a lot of people wearing them.

“I wear the mask when I am out in public and I don’t know the people I am around, and when I’m indoors with a lot of people.”

There’s also a significant number of people wearing masks to make others feel more comfortable.

“I think it’s a courtesy. I think everyone else is doing it, so I should respect that. So it doesn’t hurt to wear one, so I just do it.”

If I see someone who looks under 12 years old, I will put mine on… They don’t have a chance to get vaccinated yet, so just to protect them. And they have to wear a mask, so I feel like it’s a gracious thing to do.”

And those comfortable going without often have one at the ready and are just fine that other continue to wearing them.

“It’s fine and I understand people are still nervous about stuff and some are not vaccinated and obviously if I wasn’t vaccinated I would be really paranoid and I would be wearing a really good mask.”