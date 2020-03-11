Will San Francisco be next to ban mass gatherings?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It was just a day ago when Santa Clara County issued a ban on all mass gatherings.

The question now is if and when other local counties will follow suit.

KRON4 has confirmed two people who attended the RSA Cybersecurity Conference at San Francisco’s Moscone Center from February 24-28 have tested positive for the coronavirus, now the RSA website is advising attendees to take precaution.

“If you have flu-like symptoms, please see your medical provider for diagnosis and next steps.”

It’s for reasons like this San Francisco city officials ordered a two-week ban on non-essential group events of 50 or more people at city-owned facilities, like the Moscone Center.

But the city still has not ordered an outright ban on mass gatherings as Santa Clara County has done.

As a result, fans are at Chase Center as normal Tuesday evening for the Warriors game.

The mayor says that the decision is based on public health data.

“Every decision that we make is made based on the data from public health experts. It’s uncertain at this time based on the cases that have been provided as to whether or not we’re going to take it a step further,” Breed said.

But Supervisor Aaron Peskin says he is sure not too far in the future a similar ban will be enacted.

“We’re a little bit behind San Jose and Santa Clara but I have no doubt that we’re going to get there because that is ultimately going to be found to be to stop transmission so I expect that is going to be forthcoming either as a voluntary matter or as a matter of public health order,” Peskin said.

The governor also weighed in questioning why the major sports leagues have not done more.

“And I think they owe you and their fan base an answer as to why is it more important to keep you as reporters away from their players in the locker room, than keeping fans in highly contagious parts of the country together,” Newsom said.

Just as confirmed cases seem to change by the hour, so do recommendations and mandates by public health departments.

We will just wait and see which one is next to issue a mandatory ban on large public gatherings.

