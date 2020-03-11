Coronavirus declared a pandemic by World Health Organization

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The World Health Organization has officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

In a tweet, WHO said the pandemic was declared as the number of coronavirus cases has increased “13-fold & the number of affected countries has tripled.”

“This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector,” WHO tweeted Wednesday.

There are more than 118,000 cases of coronavirus in 114 countries.

More than 4,000 people have died from the virus.

