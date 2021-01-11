SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – WWE champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the World Wrestling Entertainment network.
McIntyre is now quarantining and won’t be participating in his scheduled match with Randy Orton.
Latest Stories:
- WWE champion Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID-19
- Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park test positive for coronavirus
- State Department website glitch claims Trump presidency ended today
- Black Girls Run defies the perception of Black women and exercise
- FBI warning: Armed protests at all 50 state capitals planned next week