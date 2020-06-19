You’re an ‘absolute moron’ if you politicize face masks, Arnold Schwarzenegger says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is criticizing those who don’t want to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new order requiring Californians wear face masks in most public settings.

Schwarzenegger tweeted Thursday it is “100% the right move.”

“This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely,” he added. “It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

This is 100% the right move. This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read. https://t.co/N0FmCwDU5w — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 18, 2020

Newsom later retweeted Schwarzenegger’s comments.

The face mask mandate requires Californians to wear face coverings in most public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That includes inside any indoor public place, riding on public transportation, and while outdoors in any public setting.

People are still advised to practice social distancing and keep up with proper hand hygiene.

