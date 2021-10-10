Doomscrolling: How to stop the social media spiral

Whether you’re doing it on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit – it might be time to take a break.

We’re talking about “doomscrolling.”

It’s a term used to describe excessive screen time and continuous scrolling on social media and news sites.

In a KRON4 exclusive interview, transpersonal psychotherapist Dr. Margaret Cochran explains how doomscrolling is impacting our health.

A recent Pew Research Center study shows that 28% of adults are almost constantly on their phones, despite the fact that doomscrolling contributes to and sometimes causes anxiety and depression.

Doomscrolling does not offer a balanced and realistic picture of reality which contributes to poor decision-making in both adults and children.

Here are some tips on how to prevent doomscrolling: