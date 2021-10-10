Doomscrolling: How to stop the social media spiral

Whether you’re doing it on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit – it might be time to take a break.
We’re talking about “doomscrolling.”
It’s a term used to describe excessive screen time and continuous scrolling on social media and news sites.
In a KRON4 exclusive interview, transpersonal psychotherapist Dr. Margaret Cochran explains how doomscrolling is impacting our health.
A recent Pew Research Center study shows that 28% of adults are almost constantly on their phones, despite the fact that doomscrolling contributes to and sometimes causes anxiety and depression.
Doomscrolling does not offer a balanced and realistic picture of reality which contributes to poor decision-making in both adults and children.
Here are some tips on how to prevent doomscrolling:
- Don’t sleep with your phone or pad in your bedroom
- Set limits on screen time
- Go outside
- Exercise
- Eliminate Apps
- Read a book
- Read funny stories or watch humorous films
- Talk to someone in “real time” every day
- Interact with animals
- Consider carefully what information sources you reference
- Engage in a gratitude practice
- If you are struggling call a mental health professional for help