Doomscrolling: How to stop the social media spiral

Whether you’re doing it on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit – it might be time to take a break.

We’re talking about “doomscrolling.”

It’s a term used to describe excessive screen time and continuous scrolling on social media and news sites.

In a KRON4 exclusive interview, transpersonal psychotherapist Dr. Margaret Cochran explains how doomscrolling is impacting our health.

A recent Pew Research Center study shows that 28% of adults are almost constantly on their phones, despite the fact that doomscrolling contributes to and sometimes causes anxiety and depression.

Doomscrolling does not offer a balanced and realistic picture of reality which contributes to poor decision-making in both adults and children.

Here are some tips on how to prevent doomscrolling:

  • Don’t sleep with your phone or pad in your bedroom
  • Set limits on screen time
  • Go outside
  • Exercise
  • Eliminate Apps
  • Read a book
  • Read funny stories or watch humorous films
  • Talk to someone in “real time” every day
  • Interact with animals
  • Consider carefully what information sources you reference
  • Engage in a gratitude practice
  • If you are struggling call a mental health professional for help

