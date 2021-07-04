Tips to survive the backyard BBQ

With the loosening of COVID restrictions and warm weather, July Fourth starts the season for summer barbecues. Backyard cookouts are synonymous with burgers, hot dogs, chips, and other heart UN-friendly foods, but they don’t have to be a diet disaster!

Our expert, Karen Owoc, is here with some simple Do’s and Don’ts that’ll help you survive the next food fest.

DON’T opt out

We’ve all been cooped up for way too long. There’s no need to decline invitations to summer barbecues and parties for fear of overeating. The most important thing is to enjoy the company of close friends and family, while enjoying the social bonding of eating together. Here’s how…

DON’T arrive starving.

Eat before you go. Often people will purposely “starve” themselves before going to a party or eating out to compensate for the extra calories they may consume. By doing so, they intentionally plan to overeat and sabotage their diets. When you mentally prepare to eat too much, you probably will.

Instead, mentally prepare to NOT overeat, and eat a healthy breakfast or snack with fiber and protein. The fiber and protein will fill you up, and you’ll stay satisfied longer. Examples:

• Apple or banana smeared with nut butter

• Hummus + carrots, bell peppers

• Greek yogurt and fruit.

DON’T wear expandable pants.

If you put on your stretchy yoga pants or favorite pair of sweats, that may be another intentional plan to overeat. By wearing tight-fitting jeans vs lycra and a belt vs elastic waistband, you’ll be reminded when you’ve had enough to eat. Plan to eat until you’re satisfied, not stuffed.

DO bring some healthy food to share.

Be sure you have something to enjoy, and it’s likely others attendees will appreciate a healthy dish.

DO eat something green.

Green veggies are low in calories, high in fiber, and antioxidants, such as:

• Lettuce, spinach, kale, cucumbers, broccoli, celery sticks.

DO try a veggie burger. (DEMO)

Go for a black bean burger that’s high in fiber and antioxidants vs a beef patty that has neither.

DO go bun-less.

If refined fiber-less white buns are the only option, skip the bun. Make salad your entree and crumble the veggie burger over the top.

DO enjoy corn on the cob. (DEMO)

Corn is full of fiber and antioxidants that will fill you up and tastes great grilled or microwaved. Tip: Microwave for 4 minutes on high in the husk!

DON’T forget the watermelon.

Eat water-rich, high-fiber fruits for dessert.

• For a patriotic dessert, enjoy a refreshing fruit salad — (RED) watermelon, strawberries, cherries, (WHITE) apples, pears, white nectarines/peaches, and (BLUE) blueberries.

Grill the watermelon. Grilling brings out the fruit’s natural sweetness and gives it a subtle smoky flavor. Cut them into triangles with the rind attached. A mini watermelon (under 5 lbs) is perfect for 4-6 people.

The Takeaway: Take a lap around the buffet table, and survey what’s available before getting line. This will give you a chance to plan out your plate.