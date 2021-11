SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For veterans, it can be difficult to relate to people who did not serve for the United States – especially those who faced traumatizing situations.

Loneliness is a major issue for veterans. About 44% of surveyed veterans have said they feel lonely some of the time, according to KRON4 health expert Karen Owoc.

She shares some tips to make sure we’re supporting the veteran in our life and helping combat their loneliness.