Is Passion a Part of Your New Year Plan?

(KRON) – Starting a new year often inspires new ideas, intentions, and assessments about your career. Do you love what you do? If you do, you’ll likely live a longer life. If not, how do you get there? Health expert, Karen Owoc tells us how.

Connect With Your Excitement

• Passion is what separates you from the mediocre and unremarkable.

• Passion is not defined by WHAT you do, it’s WHO YOU ARE. When you work from a place of passion, life is effortless. If you love what you do, you move through your day with enthusiasm, purpose, and determination.

Find Your Why

• But somehow along the way, you may have veered off course and you’re no longer sure of who you are. Why? Because you’re operating from the ever-so-confining rules of “I should” rather than your own burning desire.

Stop Saying the “S” Word

• How many times have you said I “should” when it relates to why you’re working at your current job? Have you ever said any of the following in the past few months?

• I “should” work here because…

• It’ll help me build my resume.

• I could meet people who might open doors for me.

• I need the money, benefits or both.

• I’m comfortable doing this type of work. It’s what I studied in college.

• I’m good at what I do and I’ve invested ___ years doing it.

• I don’t know what else I could do.

If you answered “yes” to any of the above, you are suffering from what I call “I Should Syndrome”. If left untreated, you’re destined to live a mediocre life.

The Best Treatment for “I Should Syndrome”

1. Revisit your childhood.

• What did you love to do? Clues to your passion are activities that cause you to lose all track of time. There is no time clock when you’re passionate about what you’re doing.

• Over time, you lose your sense of who you are and morph into who you should be – not who you want to be. Examine whether you can incorporate the fun experiences of your childhood into your career choices today.

2. Ask yourself this question:

• If you could do anything and know you would not fail, what would you do? The answer could unveil your passion.

3. Stop analyzing and start doing.

• Now’s the time to break out of the “I Should” shackles and start doing what you love. Forget about trying to figure out how to monetize it and let things evolve. Have fun! Get feedback.

• Figure out how you can contribute to solving a problem using your passion. By starting now, you’ll have more clarity when it comes time to put together a business plan.

• Here’s my favorite inspirational quote by Kobi Yamada: “Sometimes you just have to take the leap and build your wings on the way down.”

4. Study the people who are where you want to be.

• Make a list of the people you emulate or envy. See what they’re doing. The difference between you and those people is simple… you sell yourself short.

• So start studying and figure out what it takes to be successful in a career you love too.

5. Get uncomfortable.

• You’re either in a state of growth or in a state of decay. When you’re ‘comfortable’, you’re not growing.

The Takeaway: Only when you live from your passion can you be remarkable. Transform the world. Don’t let it transform you. And most of all, live fearlessly.