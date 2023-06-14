(KRON) — Health leaders believe the millions suffering from Long Covid will be doing so for years to come. Doctors and researchers across the country are currently conducting studies on the wildly uncertain condition, as some 16 million Americans deal with symptoms every day.

While the National Institutes of Health has recently identified the 12 common symptoms of Long COVID, the condition can present itself in more than 200 ways and affect nearly every organ system. For some of the more debilitating conditions developed by Long Covid, there are treatment options that include medication and occupational therapy.

But for Long Covid sufferers dealing with mild to extreme fatigue, some doctors suggest integrative medicine, vitamin supplements and using food for healing. KRON4’s Noelle Bellow reports in this three-part series.