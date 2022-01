SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the very first time, the National Institute of Health held a conference to get more details on using psychedelics for therapy, and how insurance would cover that.

KRON4’S Ella Sogomonian spoke with a local scientist from UCSF was on the panel to learn more about the treatments she’s been working on and the hope that this workshop is a sign that one day those drugs that are still considered criminal at the federal level will be approved for medicinal use.