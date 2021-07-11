Protect your pet from hot temps, heatstroke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Triple-digit temperatures were recorded in much of the Bay Area on Saturday and an excessive heat warning remains in effect through Sunday night.

Keep in mind that your pets are just as vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke as you.

Our health expert, Karen Owoc, is here to tell us how to be sure your four-legged friends keep their cool.

How Your Pets Sweat

Dogs and other pets don’t sweat through their skin and fur. Their sweat glands are located in their foot pads.

• They cool themselves through their paws, but these few sweat glands are not significant enough to regulate their body temperature alone.

• Their primary method of cooling is by panting rapidly through their noses and mouths. So be sure you don’t muzzle your dog! They need to freely pant.

Protect Their Paws

• It’s especially important to protect their paws, so avoid walking your dog on dangerously hot surfaces like sand (at the beach), concrete, or asphalt as they can severely burn their foot pads.

• Before taking your dog for a walk, place your hand or bare foot on the walking surface for 10 seconds. If it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your pet and can burn his paws! Opt for cool grass or shady areas.

Warning Signs of Overheating

Fortunately, it’s not very difficult to see signs of overheating in dogs. Watch for the subtle, early signs of heat stroke include:

• Excessive panting or drooling

• Less responsive to usual commands

• May wander away instead of turning to respond when you call his name

Signs of Heat Exhaustion/Heat Stroke

A dangerously overheated dog may exhibit the following signs:

• Collapsing or convulsions

• Vomiting (sometimes with blood), diarrhea

• Red or pale gums, bright red tongue

• Dizziness, lack of coordination (wobbly or drunken gait)

• Rapid heart rate, fever (usually 103 and 106 degrees Fahrenheit and higher)

• Lethargy, glazed eyes

• Small amounts of or no urine

• Loss of consciousness (cannot be awakened)

*Heat stroke can progress to organ failure, seizures, coma, cardiac arrest, and death.

Risk Factors for Overheating

• Age extremes (very young, very old)

• Obesity

• Poor heart/lung conditioning

• Underlying heart/lung disease

• Long or thick hair coat (especially in a hot climate)

• Insufficient water intake, restricted access to water

How to Avoid Heat Exhaustion

• Limit exercise or outdoor activity on very hot or humid days.

• Provide plenty of access to shade and water (e.g., swimming, playing in sprin-klers)

• NEVER leave your pet in a parked car—not even in the shade with the win-dows rolled down. When temperatures are in the 70’s (mildly warm), the in-side of a parked car can reach 120 degrees in minutes!

• Use a cooling body wrap or vest to help keep him cool without getting him wet.

• Get a “summer cut” (a short haircut) during the hot months. Just be sure you leave enough fur to protect his skin from the sun.)

• Walk your dog early in the morning or in the evening when it is cooler. (Be sure the sidewalk is not still hot.)

• On walks, keep water with you, take water and shade breaks, and be sure not to overdo it.

First Aid: What to Do if Your Dog Is Overheated

• Immediately move your dog where it is cooler (e.g., in an air conditioned room or in the shade with a fan).

• Place your cool wet cloths on his neck, armpits, and between his hind legs.

• Gently wet his ears and paw pads with cool water.

• Give him cool, fresh water. Don’t force him to drink (it can end up in his lungs).

• Wet his tongue with water if he can’t/won’t drink or can’t keep water down. Don’t feed him ice cubes as it can cause his temperature to drop too quickly and result in shock.

• Get him to the vet.

Cooling Remedies

• Freeze water in plastic bottles, or place ice in resealable plastic bags and wrap them in a towel or tube sock, then let your pet lay on them.

• Set up a mister to keep them cool outside.

The Takeaway: Just like for humans, be cognizant of your pet’s environment, don’t let them stay in the heat for long periods (that includes the car), take plenty of breaks, and be sure they drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.