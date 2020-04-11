Protect Yourself: Foods for maintaining good respiratory health

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Last week we zeroed in on food groups that are involved with your immune function and are associated with fighting disease. But while trying to protect yourself from the coronavirus, are there some foods that play a specific role in your respiratory health? Our health expert, Karen Owoc, joins us from her kitchen to tell us.

Cauliflower and Lung Disease [DEMO]

Cauliflower is “The New Kale”. It used to sell so slowly, it often spoiled waiting to be sold. But according to research firm Nielsen, the sale of cauliflower rose to $700 million last year — up 40% from 2016.

Cauliflower belongs to a family of cruciferous vegetables, a cousin to kale, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage.

Antioxidant-Rich: Cauliflower contains glutathione — an antioxidant found in the foods you eat. Glutathione plays a role in immunity and inflammation in the lung. Multi-colored with different antioxidants.

Decreased levels of glutathione are associated with lung diseases, such as various bacterial and viral infections, acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic bronchitis COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and toxicity of various foreign compounds (smoke, pollutants, drugs, etc.).

Water-Rich: At 92% water, this veggie can help you stay healthy and hydrated. Staying hydrated is important part of protecting yourself against the coronavirus. Water keeps your mucous membranes moist — making it more apt to catch germs and viruses.

Good Source of Fiber: Cauliflower is also a good source of fiber with 3 grams of fiber per serving. As we talked about last week, 80% of your immune system is in the gut. Your good gut bacteria feeds on fiber and is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Versatile (low-carb alternative to grains/legumes): Cauliflower rice, pizza crust, hummus, mashed, and tortillas.

Rich in Vitamin C (acts as an antioxidant): A one-cup serving provides 52 mg vitamin C 69% of your daily recommended amount of vitamin C, an antioxidant that protects your cells from harmful free radicals and inflammation. The recommended dietary intake (RDI) is 75 mg per day (women) and 90 mg (men).

Vitamin C

According to Google Trends, sales of vitamin C increased 146% in the U.S. by the end of March.

Vitamin C affects your immune system in several ways. Its antioxidant activity can decrease inflammation, which may help improve your immune function.

As discussed last week, 78% of the patients in the ICU with COVID-19 have some underlying disease — all of which are inflammatory lifestyle diseases. Older people with chronic diseases tend to have poor outcomes, which suggests a weakened immune system contributes to higher mortality rates.

A 2017 study published in the National Institutes of Health found that vitamin C can lower the risk of respiratory infections. This vitamin appears to prevent and treat respiratory and systemic infections by boosting various immune cell functions. It can also help the growth and repair of tissues in your body.

Sources of Vitamin C

190 mg per cup – Red pepper (250% of recommended dietary intake)

102 mg per cup – Broccoli, cooked (136% RDI)

93 mg per 6 oz – Orange juice

90 mg per cup – Papaya

85 mg per cup – Strawberries (113% RDI)

80 mg per cup – Kale

78 mg per cup – Broccoli, raw

75 mg per cup – Brussels sprouts

70 mg per medium – Orange (93% RDI)

70 mg per medium – Kiwi

60 mg per cup – Cantaloupe, raw

58 mg per large – Zucchini

56 mg per cup – Spinach, raw

52 mg per cup – Cauliflower (69% RDI)

50 mg per 1/2 cup – Broccoli, cooked

20 mg per medium – Tomato

20 mg per medium – Potato

NOTE: Currently, there’s not enough evidence to take high oral doses of vitamin C for lung inflammation. However, there is some evidence that high dose of intravenous vitamin C can reduce lung inflammation in patients with COVID-19 and severe respiratory illnesses caused by other viruses.

Vitamin D – Mushrooms

More people are eating mushrooms. Mushroom productions has risen from 1 billion in 1978 to 27 billion in 2012.

Vitamin D may help improve resistance to infection, but according to HNES (Health and Nutrition Examination Survey), nearly 42% of Americans are deficient in vitamin D.

A 2018 review of mushrooms as a vitamin D source found that they may also protect against some cancers and respiratory diseases.

A respiratory infection can result in “cytokine storms” — a vicious cycle in which inflammatory cells don’t just attack the foreign agent, but damage organs throughout the body. It is an immune system overreaction and can cause severe inflammation, tissue damage, and fatal organ and respiratory failure.

Studies show vitamin D supplementation:

Reduces the risk of respiratory infection

Regulates cytokine production

The Takeaway: Eat a well-balanced diet of fruits and vegetables. There is no such thing as one single vitamin being able to boost the immune system nor is there such as thing as a “general booster” — the immune system is too complex to have a simple remedy.

