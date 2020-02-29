Top 5 healthy foods to help reduce risk of heart disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Research shows that eighty percent of premature heart disease is preventable. Eating a healthy diet, regular exercise and not smoking are all health smart practices. But studies show certain foods may help reduce your risk of heart disease. Health expert, Karen Owoc, unveils her top five picks as we wrap up Heart Health Month.

Heart-Healthy Foods

The following foods not only promote overall good health, but studies show they’ve been linked to:

Lower cholesterol

Lower blood pressure

Reduced inflammation

Less plaque within arteries

1. Oatmeal

All whole “intact” grains are good for your heart. (Intact grains have not been refined and are still whole; have not been pulverized into flour.)

Oatmeal is rich in soluble fiber – “Cholesterol Sponge”.

Soluble fiber binds with cholesterol and gets rid of it as waste, thus keeping it out of the bloodstream.

2016 analysis of 14 studies found that for every serving of whole grains consumed daily compared to eating no whole grains there was a 9% drop in cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

2014 analysis of 28 studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found the people who ate at least 3 grams daily saw a 9.6 mg/dL drop in LDL (“bad” cholesterol); a 11.6 mg/dL drop in TOTAL cholesterol. The amount of oatmeal to eat: 3 grams of soluble fiber/day (3/4 cup of dry oats)

2. Apples

Rich in antioxidants (flavonoids) like quercetin that have been linked to being cardio-protective.

Top source of soluble fiber

Study of 160 postmenopausal women Ate 75 grams of dried apples daily (equivalent to about 2 medium fresh apples):

9% drop in TOTAL cholesterol (after 3 months); 13% drop (after 6 months)

16% drop in LDL (after 3 months); 24% drop (after 12 months)

3. “SMASH”

SMASH is an acronym that refers to five types of fish that you’re encouraged to eat: Salmon, Mackerel, Anchovies, Sardines, and Herring.

SMASH have health benefits, particularly due to being rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce CVD risk, but low in mercury. SMASH are small, cold-water fish.

2017 analysis of 14 studies (1,378 people) – Published in Atherosclerosis found that people who ate between 0.7 oz. and 5 oz of oily fish daily saw a 9.7 mg/dL drop in triglycerides, a 2.3 mg/dL increase in HDL (“good” cholesterol).

Walnuts

Good source of fiber, protein, and a variety of minerals and antioxidants.

Walnuts contain high levels of plant omega-3’s called ALA (alpha-linolenic acid)

2017 study – published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that those who ate 1 oz of nuts; 5 or more days/week saw a 14% lower CVD risk.

Walnuts improve blood flow through arteries and into the heart (improved endothelial function)

Eat these heart-healthy foods in place of unhealthy foods, e.g., add nuts to salads instead of cheese; eat a handful of nuts instead of chips.

Lentils

Part of the category of pulses (pulses are the dried edible seeds of certain plants which include lentils, beans, chickpeas, and dry peas)

Pulses are known for their heart-health benefits.

High protein and fiber. Low in fat.

Compared to beans that need to soak and cook for 1+ hours, lentils cook in 20 minutes or less.

Rich in potassium and folate, links to lower blood pressure.

A 2014 analysis of 26 clinical trials found that eating one serving of pulses per day (about 2/3 cup) saw a 6.6 mg/dL drop in LDL cholesterol

The Takeaway: Eat one or more of these heart-healthy foods every day. As a general rule, focus on whole “intact” grains, healthy fats, plant-based proteins, and a colorful variety of fruits and vegetables.

