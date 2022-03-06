(KRON) — You may be familiar with your blood pressure, but do you know what those numbers really mean?

Now there’s a THIRD pressure that’s important to know about and is worth monitoring as well. Our health expert and author of her new book, “Athletes in Aprons: The Nutrition Playbook to Break 100”, Karen Owoc, is here to explain this third blood pressure.

What Is the Third Blood Pressure?

Pulse pressure is the difference between your systolic blood pressure (the top number of a blood pressure reading) and diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number).

How to Calculate Pulse Pressure

Pulse pressure is the numeric difference between systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Example: 120/80 mm Hg

120 – 80 = 40 mm Hg (pulse pressure)

What Is a Normal Pulse Pressure?

Pulse pressure is a predictor of heart disease, stroke, and heart rhythm disorders.

Normal: A resting pulse pressure in sitting position in healthy adults is about 30-40 mm Hg.

Abnormal: 25 mm Hg or less

High Risk: A pulse pressure of 50 mm Hg or above.

Very High Risk (older adult): For adults over age 60, especially men, a pulse pressure higher than 60 can be a useful predictor of heart attacks or other cardiovascular disease.

A “wide pulse pressure”, a.k.a. high pulse pressure, indicates that your vessels are more damaged and stiffer.

A “narrow pulse pressure”, a.k.a. low pulse pressure (e.g., 25 mmHg or less), may mean your heart isn’t pumping enough blood — often seen in patients with heart failure or heart valve diseases.

NOTE: Some long-distance athletes may have wide pulse pressures if their heart pumps more blood per beat, and their arteries may be flexible with no plaque build-up.

What Causes of a Wide Pulse Pressure

The most important cause of elevated pulse pressure is arterial stiffening (loss of elasticity), in particular, stiffness of the aorta (the largest artery in the body).

Arteries stiffen with age, just like tissues in your skin, lungs, heart, tendons, and joints, due to:

Degeneration of elastin fibers

Fatty deposits damaging the arterial walls resulting in them being less elastic (atherosclerosis)

Stiffer collagen*

*Your food choices and cooking methods affect the intake of AGEs (Advanced Glycation End Products), which cause collagen to stiffen.

What Happens When Arteries Become Stiff

Your heart enlarges, and you’re prone to irregular heart beats (cardiac arrhythmias). The heart has to work harder to pump blood through stiff, narrowed arteries, which can lead to physical changes in the musculature of your heart (e.g., size and shape). This remodeling can disrupt the electrical pathways.

You’re at a higher risk of a heart attack and stroke. The cause of most cardiovascular events and strokes is the growth and eventual rupture of arterial plaques.

Lifestyle Changes to Manage Pulse Pressure

Monitor your own blood pressure. A meta-analysis of 8,000 elderly subjects revealed a 10-point increase in pulse pressure increased the risk of major cardiovascular complications and mortality by nearly 20%.

2. Measure your blood pressure in both arms. Typically, your blood pressure is taken in the left arm, but it’s important to take it in both arms. Occasionally, the pressures will be different. A differential of 10 points or more between arms that shows up repeatedly may mean a 38% greater chance of having a heart attack.

Eat healthy diet: Research suggests a diet centered around more than plants and fewer animals. Eat more fiber, whole grains, fruits, vegetable, nuts, seeds. Limit sodium, sugar, and saturated fat. This includes how you cook your food to reduce the intake of AGEs.

Maintain a healthy weight: can lower your risk of complications due to atherosclerosis. Research found plaque was reduced by 5% in the carotid arteries (arteries in the neck) with weight loss interventions.

Exercise regularly: Aim for 30-60 minutes per day at a moderate intensity. Helps lose weight, maintain normal blood pressure, and boost “good” cholesterol (HDL) levels.

Take your high blood pressure medication as prescribed.