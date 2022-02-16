Berkeley dentist carries on family legacy

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Berkeley-based dentist Dr. Thomas Arnold has spent nearly 50 years teaching his patients proper oral hygeine.

With a constant smile on his face and round-the-clock energy he has surely made his mark on the Bay Area, and as KRON4’s Noelle Bellow found out — he’s carrying on a rare legacy started by his grandfather.

“I wanted to create something that relieved fear and anxiety about coming to see the dentist,” he said.

The dentist, and his wife and partner Dr. Wendi Wilson, created the Dr. Happy Tooth character in the late 80’s.

Armed with a smile and a tooth brush and floss, together they taught kids how to combat cavities and dental decay, even passing out a comic book they created..

Dr. Happy Tooth was a big hit through the 90’s – earning Dr. Arnold numerous awards and recognition over the years, and though he doesn’t don the costume anymore relieving patients’ fears is still his daily practice.

“In 2024 it will be 50 years I’ve practiced dentistry in the Bay Area,” he said.

In fact – the office located on Martin Luther King Way in Berkeley was originally run by Dr. William Pittman – the very first Black dentist to open a practice in the East Bay back in 1930.

Dr. Pittman practiced here almost 50 years too, so a dentist has been in this same location for almost 100 years

Having a Black dentist to look up to wasn’t new for Dr. Arnold though.

His passion for the career started when he was just a young boy visiting his grandfather, Dr. Thomas Louis Hunter – one of the first Black dentists in the South.

“I just kind of knew this is what I wanted to do,” he said.

In fact – Dr. Arnold is a third generation medical professional. He – his grandfather and his father, who was a medical doctor – all attended Meharry Medical College in Nashville.

He said being among other Black teachers and students was a nice comfort zone, but in 1972 he’d get an offer to embark on a new path after being one of just three graduates accepted into the dental residency program at Mount Zion in San Francisco..

Dr. Arnold has no plans to retire soon but he hopes if and when he does his dental office will continue to serve the community for decades to come.

“We dont have to go on a high rise to receive good dental care,” he said. “I just want this whole area to remember they have good dentists in their neighborhood that they can go see.”