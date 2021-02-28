Black History Special: Ensuring African American student achievement in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In honor of Black History Month, we want to highlight SPARK SF, which has launched the African American Achievement and Leadership Initiative (AAALI).

AAALI is committed to raising expectations and belief in African American student achievement, empowering African American students and their families, coordinating comprehensive wraparound supports for African American students, and ensuring African American students receive culturally responsive, rigorous instruction.

We talked with Dr. Silindra McRay, the Director and Special Assistant to the SF Superintendent.

A Doctorate of Education with a focus on Social Justice and Equity, Dr. McRay brings over 13 years of experience as an Educator, Administrator, and Program Manager within Public, Private, and Higher Education settings.