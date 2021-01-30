Exclusive interview: Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of ‘1619 Project’ Nikole Hannah-Jones

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This Monday signifies the beginning of Black History Month.

Following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020, books written by Black authors started gaining more traction.

Many people realized they knew very little about the Black experience and how it has shaped America.

The 1619 Project is a long-form journalism project created by Nikole Hannah-Jones.

She joins KRON4’s Noelle Bellow to discuss all that’s transpired this last year and how we can continue the conversation into 2021.