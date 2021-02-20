Honoring Black History: SF Assistant Sheriff breaks barriers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As organizations pursue justice and inclusion, one Bay Area Black woman is rising through law enforcement ranks, determined to reimagine equity within the department she serves.

Tanzanika Carter is the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office new Assistant Sheriff, the third-highest ranked position in a 171-year-old department steeped in tradition.

And in honor of Black History Month, Carter joins KRON4 News to discuss her experience as a law enforcement leader as well as making history herself.