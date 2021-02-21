Honoring Black History: Tongo Eisen-Martin named San Francisco’s poet laureate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This month KRON4 is honoring Black history, and today we’re shining a light on Tongo Eisen-Martin.

He was recently named San Francisco’s poet laureate, the eighth artist in City history to hold the title.

Eisen-Martin was appointed by Mayor Breed after being nominated by a nine-member Selection Committee comprised of past Poets Laureate, City officials, as well as members of the Bay Area poetry and literary community.

Tongo has received numerous awards and is a published author as well. He’s also the founder of the Black Freighter Press, monthly reading series.

He joins KRON4 to discuss his vision for his new title.