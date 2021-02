OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In honor of Black History Month, KRON4 is celebrating Black businesses here in the Bay Area today.

We’re highlighting one Bay Area business owner whose clothing shop Dope Era on Broadway has become a staple in downtown Oakland.

It’s there where you’ll find Stanley Cox, aka Mistah F.A.B., folding shirts and ringing up customers.

The rap legend spoke with KRON4 about what it means to be a Black business owner.