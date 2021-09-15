Central America celebrates 200 years of independence

A supporter of the Libertad y Refundacion (LIBRE) opposition party takes part in a protest against the Zones for Employment and Economic Development (ZEDES) -new type of administrative division- launched by the government on the anniversary of the Bicentennial of the Independence in Tegucigalpa on September 15, 2021. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP) (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sept. 15 not only marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, but it’s also an important day for Central Americans.

Two hundred years ago, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua declared independence from Spain on Sept. 15, 1821.

The Central American countries worked to develop on their own over the next two centuries and continue to overcome a number of challenges.

Some of the combined challenges include high violent crime, corruption and impunity and poverty and social inequality.

Nonetheless, the day marks a significant milestone for Central America.

During the entire month of September, these countries, along with others, celebrate with their own vibrant traditions.

Every year beginning Sept. 9, a torch is carried from Guatemala to Costa RIca, passed from hand to hand, and carried on foot throughout all five countries.

The lanterns are used as a symbol of hope.

And although large parties and celebrations are limited due to COVID-19, there’s no limit to the pride people have for their countries.

