Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday asked the Supreme Court to shield him from testifying in an investigation into former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Graham’s request comes a day after a lower appeals court refused to halt his testimony before a Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury.

In court papers filed Friday to Justice Clarence Thomas, who handles emergency matters arising from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, Graham urged the court to find that constitutional protections for lawmakers should prevent him from being forced to comply with a subpoena issued by District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

“Without a stay, Senator Lindsey Graham will soon be questioned by a local Georgia prosecutor and her ad hoc investigative body about his protected ‘Speech or Debate’ related to the 2020 election,” Graham’s lawyers wrote. “This will occur despite the Constitution’s command that Senators ‘shall not be questioned’ about ‘any Speech or Debate.’”

Graham has asked the court block his subpoena to allow an appeal to play out.

DEVELOPING…