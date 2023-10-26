Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy are slated to debate in New Hampshire, bringing together two opposing sides of the political spectrum in the early primary state.

Khanna and Ramaswamy will square off Nov. 1 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, the venue announced in a Thursday release.

The stop is a familiar stomping ground to both politicians. Khanna has traveled to the Granite State on several occasions, most recently during the midterms and lead-up to the 2024 election cycle, promoting Democrats up and down the ballot.

The four-term California congressman intends to pitch his populist economic vision for the United States, which he’s touted in several swing and early-voting states nationwide.

Ramaswamy will also present his blueprint for America, which draws from populist ideas and rhetoric from the GOP side, as he competes for the White House nomination as a right-wing upstart.

Both politicians have ties to the tech industry. Khanna represents Silicon Valley in the House, and Ramaswamy is a former biotech executive. Both of Indian American heritage, they share a common interest in innovation as a way to advance the U.S. economy.

The conversation will further put New Hampshire at the center of the political discourse. President Biden will not appear on the ballot during the primary after Democrats moved to promote South Carolina as the first in the nation to vote.

Republicans intend to compete, making the stop a hotbed of activity for the field of contenders hoping to perform well with voters on the ground.