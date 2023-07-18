The founder of the political organization No Labels insists the group would end its third-party White House push if such an effort is helping former President Trump.

No Labels founder and CEO Nancy Jacobson in an interview with NBC News declined to say what metrics the group would use to make that choice.

“As a Democrat? Categorically, that will not happen,” Jacobson said in response to a question over concerns that a third-party ballot could take away votes from President Biden. “This effort will never — we’ll pull it down.”

“We will not spoil for either side. The only reason to do this is to win,” she added.

Jacobson reiterated No Labels will only continue its third-party effort if it believes it can win without wasting votes. She said the group will reevaluate the pool of candidates next April, pledging that they will offer their ballot line if Americans do not want either candidate from the two main parties.

“We’ve said from the beginning, all of our lawyers have said, we’re not going to offer our ballot line if it looks like it’s going to be a waste of votes at all,” she said.

“I think what we stay true to is that the American people want a choice and they — on both sides. It looks like they don’t want the choices that they’re given,” Jacobson added.

No Labels has been pushing for a bipartisan ticket to land a third-party bid to the White House and has recently launched a campaign in New Hampshire. Ben Chavis, the Democratic co-chairman of No Labels, also told NBC News last month that the group “is not and will not be a spoiler in favor of Donald Trump in 2024.”

No Labels confirmed to The Hill at the time it will end its third-party push if Biden is ahead in the polls next spring. The group has already appeared to secure its spot on the ballot in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.

The group has also stoked fears among Democrats that its third-party push will create headaches for the Biden campaign. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) headlined the group’s event on Monday, fueling speculation he may run on the group’s bipartisan ticket.