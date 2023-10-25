The campaign arm for Senate Democrats is increasing its investments in two states where it will look to go on offense in 2024: Texas and Florida.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said in a Wednesday release that it will step up funding for communications and research staff in the states. The expansion, which was first reported by NBC News, will bring the DSCC’s investment in its “Republican accountability” program to 10 states.

The program is now investing “seven figures” in the states, which also include Arizona, Montana, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin. All of those eight states are ones with a Democratic incumbent up for reelection.

The investment comes as Democrats will try to unseat GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Rick Scott (Fla.), both of whom are up for reelection in 2024. The map of Senate seats up for election next year provides Republicans with more pickup opportunities than Democrats, but these two seats provide arguably the best chances for Democrats to pick up seats.

“Senators Cruz and Scott’s deep unpopularity is driven by their unique vulnerabilities, their self-serving politics and their toxic policy agendas — all of which make Texas and Florida prime offensive opportunities for Senate Democrats,” said DSCC Executive Director Christie Roberts.

The release states that staffers for the program use a range of tactics to highlight Republicans’ records, actions, votes and statements and argue that they disqualify them from serving in office.

A DSCC aide told NBC the investment is the largest it has made at this point of the election cycle.