The special counsel investigating former President Trump’s handling of classified documents has subpoenaed at least two dozen people from his Mar-a-Lago resort in connection with the probe, including several members of the staff of the Florida estate, according to CNN.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Trump-related cases, has reportedly subpoenaed restaurant servers, a housekeeper from Mar-a-Lago, as well as a staff member who was seen on security footage helping moved boxes from a storage room.

Several of the former president’s attorneys and aides have also been subpoenaed to testify before the federal grand jury in the probe, CNN reported.

The network reported on Thursday that communications aide, Margo Martin, appeared before the grand jury in the case in Washington, D.C.

Some 300 classified documents have been recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence since he left office. About 100 of these documents were found during an FBI search of the property last August, which was conducted amid concerns that the former president had not fully complied with an earlier subpoena to turn over all remaining classified materials.