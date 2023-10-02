Former President Trump is facing a trial in New York on Monday in a sweeping civil case that could jeopardize his control over some of his most famed properties.

A judge last week determined Trump had been liable for fraud for inflating the value of some of his properties in order to secure business loans.

Monday’s trial marks the start of a long legal road ahead for Trump, who also faces a combined 91 charges in four criminal cases and several other civil cases

Follow below for live updates from New York.