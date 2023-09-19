President Biden is delivering his annual address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York Tuesday morning.

One central issue Biden is expected to address is international support for Ukraine as its struggle to expel Russian invaders turns from a hard summer counteroffensive toward its second winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also be in attendance. Russian President Vladimir Putin — who, like Chinese President Xi Jinping, skipped the recent G20 summit — will not.

Biden will also likely speak about the climate crisis, as well as security for food and energy, building infrastructure globally and support for the economies of developing countries in the wake of the pandemic.

The president is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.