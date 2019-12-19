All charges dropped against Kaveh Bayat in death of Keith Green

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Hillsborough heiress murder case is essentially over as all three people accused in the death of Keith Green will be walking free by mid-January.

Millionaire Tiffany Li is currently traveling in China. Her body guard, Olivier Adella, is slated to be released from jail in a few weeks. And Li’s ex-fiance, Kaveh Bayat, is expected walk free out of jail Thursday afternoon.

San Mateo County prosecutors announced during a Thursday morning hearing that they have decided to not put Bayat on trial for a second time.

Keith Green

Most of Green’s friends and family who attended the lengthy trial chose to not attend Thursday’s hearing.

One of Green’s close friends told KRON4, “I don’t think anybody wants to be in that courtroom and look at that dirtbag and watch his smiling face as he gets told he gets to go home.”

During the first trial, Bayat and Li were co-murder defendants. A jury found Li not guilty, and deadlocked 6-6 over Bayat. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe spent weeks interviewing jurors to find out why they felt there was not enough evidence to prove Li and Bayat’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Green’s body was found in a remote Sonoma County field on May 11, 2016. A coroner testified that someone had forced a gun into his mouth before fatally shooting him.

Green, 27, was the father of Li’s two young daughters. They dated for six years.

Tiffany Li / Oct. 2019

