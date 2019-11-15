Jury deadlocked on Kaveh Bayat’s role in Hillsborough murder of Keith Green

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Jurors in San Mateo County were deadlocked Friday afternoon on Kaveh Bayat’s role in the the murder of Keith Green, the ex-boyfriend of Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li.

A mistrial has now been declared in Bayat’s case.

Li was found not guilty earlier in the day Friday on all charges relating to Green’s death.

Prosecutors alleged that Li, 33, orchestrated the killing of Green, 27, after she became involved in a love triangle and felt bitter about Green repeatedly asking her for money.

Green was the father of Li’s two young daughters.

Li and her boyfriend, Bayat, were co-defendants, charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The pair was on trial together, facing possible life sentences if the jury had returned with guilty verdicts.

Li’s family made a fortune in real estate construction in China and she posted an astonishing $35 million bail that has allowed her to stay in her Hillsborough mansion during the trial.

Bayat remains in jail on bail of $35 million.

The mistrial for Bayat and verdict for Li came after 12 days of deliberation by the jury.

