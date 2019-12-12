Man accused of dumping Keith Green’s body to be released from jail

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — The man accused of dumping Keith Green’s body will be released from jail, the District Attorney announced Thursday morning.

Olivier Adella, the body guard of Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li and her ex-boyfriend Kaveh Bayat, will face no further charges in connection to the homicide of Green.

Adella’s attorney requested an immediate release from custody but the judge denied it.

He will be released in four weeks.

Adella pleaded no contest to the charge of accessory to the murder. That charge carries a sentence of three years. Adella has already served enough time in jail to fulfill that sentence.

Green was murdered in April of 2016. Prosecutors claimed Bayat, Li’s then-boyfriend, shot Green to death execution-style in the garage of Li’s Hillsborough mansion.

In November, a San Mateo County jury found 34-year-old heiress Li not guilty of murdering Green, the father of two young daughters.

Li is now free, but the jury deadlocked 6-6 over Bayat’s guilt.

Adella admitted to getting rid of Green’s body, according to the DA.

We’re waiting to find out if Bayat will be retried in the murder of Green. An announcement is expected next week.

