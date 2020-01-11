Man who dumped Keith Green’s body released from jail, taken by federal agents

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The last of the three suspects accused in the murder of Keith Green was released from jail Friday, but he was immediately taken into custody by federal immigration agents.

Olivier Adella, the body guard of Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li and her ex-fiance Kaveh Bayat, appeared in a Redwood City court Friday morning.

During his last court appearance, Green’s mother, Colleen Cudd, gave an emotional victim impact statement.

“You have cut a hole in my heart that will never, ever grow back,” Cudd said.

On Friday afternoon, Adella was whisked out of the jail in an SUV driven by a federal agent as a dozen more agents wearing jackets marked with “HSI” logos (Homeland Security Investigations) quietly slipped into vehicles and quickly drove away.

Jail officials said Adella was transported to a federal detention center in Dublin, California. Sources who asked to remain anonymous said Adella has been living in the United States under a fake identity with a stolen French passport.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said no one is even sure what Adella’s real name is, and described him as a narcissistic “vagabond.”

Green was murdered in April of 2016. His body was found in a remote Sonoma County field on May 11, 2016.

Prosecutors alleged that Bayat shot Green to death execution-style in the garage of Li’s Hillsborough mansion before they delivered the body to Adella’s Burlingame apartment. Adella admitted to investigators that he dumped the body.

In November, a San Mateo County jury found 34-year-old heiress Li not guilty and deadlocked 6-6 over Bayat.

Li is now believed to be in China and Bayat walked free in December after prosecutors decided to not put him on trial for a second time.

As part of a plea deal, Adella pleaded no contest to being an accessory to murder after the fact. He had already served enough time in jail to fulfill the maximum 3-year sentence possible for the felony charge.

Judge Robert Foiles told Green’s friends and family at the sentencing hearing, ” I hope you understand that my hands are tied.”

Homeland Security agents took Olivier Adella into custody the moment he was released from jail today. The District Attorney said Adella is a “vagabond” and shadowy figure. Other sources told me Adella is not even his real name, and he’s been using a stolen French passport. pic.twitter.com/8CVpIFNu7x — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 11, 2020

#BREAKING I followed HSI Homeland Security agents, including some as they were running away on foot, as they took Olivier Adella away in the first vehicle seen here. You can see agents running near the end of the clip. Adella is heiress Tiffany Li’s former body guard. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/etYoD7QliP — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 10, 2020

Olivier Adella, the body guard of Hillsborough heiress Tiffany Li and her ex-fiance Kaveh Bayat, will be released from jail at any moment. I'm outside the jail where there appear to be federal immigration agents also waiting for Adella to be released. https://t.co/5C9Lij1uD0 pic.twitter.com/5Vbnsvuzgd — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 10, 2020

Kaveh Bayat, Tiffany Li, and Olivier Adella

