Prosecutors to announce what’s next in Keith Green murder case

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Prosecutors are expected to announce the next steps in the Keith Green murder case in court on Wednesday.

Last month, a San Mateo County jury found 34-year-old Tiffany Li not guilty of murdering Green, the father of two young daughters.

Li is now free, but the jury deadlocked 6-6 over Kaveh Bayat’s guilt.

Green was murdered in April of 2016. Prosecutors say Bayat, Li’s then-boyfriend, shot Green to death execution-style in the garage of Li’s Hillsborough mansion.

Olivier Adella, the couple’s body guard, is accused of getting rid of Green’s body.

Olivier Adella (left), Kaveh Bayat (right)

On Wednesday, prosecutors are expected to announce what it will do next in the unique homicide case. Will 33-year-old Bayat face a new trial? Will Adella be put on trial instead? Or will they go on trial together as co-defendants, both charged with murder?

During Li’s trial, her defense team based its case off Adella being the true killer.

Attorney John May said the District Attorney’s Office learned its lesson “the hard way,” by putting Li and Bayat on trial for homicide, instead of Adella.

