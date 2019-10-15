Breaking News
$11K reward for info, arrest in Alabama 3-year-old’s abduction

READ: Tiffany Li court documents

Hillsborough Heiress Murder Trial

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tiffany Li / Oct. 2019

Tiffany Li / Oct. 2019

Tiffany Li questioned by detectives on May 4, 2016:

Tiffani-Li-TranscriptDownload

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News