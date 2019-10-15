READ: Tiffany Li court documents

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A SWAT team stormed heiress Tiffany Li's Hillsborough mansion in May of 2016. As Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat, were being arrested, forensic crime scene analysts from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office began combing the house for any traces of blood.

Keith Green, Li's ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, was found dead in a field earlier that month with a terrifying cause of death: Someone had forced a gun inside his mouth before firing.