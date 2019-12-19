Tiffany Li trial juror: ‘Two murderers are free today’

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — One of the twelve jurors who found Tiffany Li not guilty in the murder of Keith Green cried after prosecutors announced that they will not retry her ex-fiance Kaveh Bayat.

“I just think there are two murderers who are free today and it feels like we didn’t do our job well enough in some way,” the juror told KRON4 in tears.

KRON4’s Amy Larson spoke to two jurors after Thursday’s announcement. Both asked for their identities to remain anonymous.

During the trial, Bayat and Li were co-murder defendants. The jury found Li not guilty, and deadlocked 6-6 over Bayat.

The two jurors told KRON4 they were hoping Bayat would face a second trial so that there would be justice for Green’s family.

“There was data that we thought we understood,” the juror explains. “There was a much stronger guilt profile for Bayat. But when that data was taken away from us, several people decided that they couldn’t vote guilty with the evidence that we were allowed to use.”

The data that she is referring to has to do with the geographic locations of Li, Bayat, and Olivier Adella‘s cell phones that they were carrying the night of the homicide.

The judge made the decision to take the data away saying that it was not appropriate to give jurors that detailed of technical cell phone tower information because they are not experts.

The locations of the phones showed that Li met with Green at the Millbrae Pancake House the night of the homicide. It then tracked them going back to Li’s Hillsborough mansion. From there, the cell phones went to Adella’s Burlingame apartment. Then the phones were tracked going through San Francisco, across the Golden Gate Bridge to the field in Sonoma County were Green’s body was found.

The juror told KRON4 that she always believed Li was guilty but due to the circumstantial case there wasn’t enough evidence to convict her.

She said she now has to rely on karma and the fact that these people have to live with what they did.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe spent weeks interviewing jurors to find out why they felt there was not enough evidence to prove Li and Bayat’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

