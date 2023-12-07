(KRON) — The 48th annual public menorah lighting “Chanukah in Union Square” kicks off on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The event will have live music for the gathering. At 5 p.m., the first lighting ceremony will commence.

The ceremony will take place at San Francisco’s Union Square.

This lighting ceremony has been happening in San Francisco since 1975 and is open to everyone.

The event is sponsored by the Bill Graham Menorah Project. The initial ceremony garnered support from the late rock promoter and Holocaust survivor Bill Graham.

After Graham’s death, Chabad wanted to honor his memory by dedicating the menorah in his name.