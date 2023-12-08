SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A historic 135-year-old Monterey cypress tree on the east end of Golden Gate Park is adding to the city’s holiday spirit. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the city’s park manager, Phil Ginsburg, counted down a tree lighting Thursday night as the cypress lit up with 550 bulbs.

The festive event was attended by hundreds of community members.

The holiday tradition dates back to 1929, when 800 bulbs first illuminated the tree for John McLaren’s 84th birthday. McLaren, the park’s first superintendent, made many significant contributions to city parks during his lifetime.

Nearly 100 years later, the tree-lighting tradition lives on.

“The annual tree lighting epitomizes everything we love about our parks as places for celebration, connection and community. San Franciscans have gathered around Uncle John’s tree to kick off the holidays for nearly a century and every year just gets better,” Ginsburg said.

This year’s event included the lighting of a Chanukkah menorah by Rabbi Sydney Mintz, and a Kwanzaa kinara, led by Marvin White of Glide Memorial Church.

“This year we’ve updated this beloved tradition to reflect the diversity of San Franciscans while also celebrating our unity,” Ginsburg said.