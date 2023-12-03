(KRON) — It’s December, and we are getting closer to Christmas. Despite recent warm weather experienced by Bay Area residents, there is still a lot of holiday spirit going around.

Visit California released a report of a list of California towns with the most “holiday spirit.” Three Bay Area cities cracked the 15-city list (see below).

Windsor

Located 65 miles north of San Francisco, the Sonoma County town is home to the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove. Local businesses, organizations and families contribute to the 200 individually lighted and decorated Christmas trees in Windsor Town Green.

Petaluma

Also in Sonoma County, Petaluma is home to the Lighted Boat Parade where the community can enjoy viewing boats decked out in Christmas decorations and lights.

The free event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be held at the Petaluma Turning Basin at 12 C St.

Livermore

Livermore is where you can enjoy the Lights of Livermore Holiday Tour. The tour, which begins with a wine tasting, takes you on a trolley to see bright lights and Christmas decorations around town.

The tour runs from Dec. 8 to Dec. 23, and each ticket costs $72.99 per person. All guests must be 21 and over.

Livermore is also home to San Francisco Premium Outlets where residents across the Bay Area will shop during the holiday season.

