SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area holiday weekend weather forecast is shaping up to be mostly dry all the way through Christmas, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. Holiday weekend weather will remain mostly settled with cooler overnight lows.

Chances for rain will increase steadily as we emerge from the holiday weekend, picking up on Tuesday evening as another rainmaker moves in. An active pattern expected to last into the new year will bring gusty winds, hazardous marine and beach conditions and intense rainfall, the National Weather Service said.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

This week’s rain system brought some new snow to Tahoe-area resorts. Resort conditions for the holiday weekend are expected to be sunny and clear, according to Grogan, making for good skiing. The next chance for snowfall is likely to be Wednesday.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

Weekend weather temperatures will be in the upper 50s for San Francisco. Highs across the greater Bay Area could be in the 60s with lows expected to be mostly in the 40s across the region. Some areas may see a drop down into the 30s.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

Minor coastal flooding is expected Saturday morning during high tide, according to the NWS. The areas likely impacted will be low-lying, flood-prone spots adjacent to the Bay.

Bay City News contributed to this story.