A person dubbed “techno Santa” attracted attention on December 24 when he drove the streets of Manhattan in a very modern sleigh: a three-wheeler with bright flashing neon lights.

The vehicle, which resembled a Polaris Slingshot, caught the eye of a number of people nearby. Santa appeared to enjoy the attention. The source of this footage called him “techno Santa”.

Credit: rosaura_fabra_jaques • via Storyful

Latest Stories: