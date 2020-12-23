Christmas fire danger: Watered tree vs. dry tree

Officials in New Jersey posted a dramatic video on December 19 showing how quickly dry Christmas trees burst into flames as they warned of the fire danger posed by trees that are not watered.

This footage, posted by the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, shows the time it takes a dry Christmas tree to burn compared to a watered tree.

It's the Holiday Season🎄 Think Safety💡

🌊Check the water level of your Christmas tree

🔌Unplug the lights every night before bed

👀Watch this video to see what happens to a dry tree vs watered tree. Every second counts!

Learn more https://t.co/n30twRjnuV#ReadyNJ #holidays pic.twitter.com/v7LL1QNrHx — NJOEM🇺🇸 (@ReadyNJ) December 20, 2020

“Check the water level of your Christmas tree,” officials said in the post, before issuing a reminder to “unplug the lights every night before bed.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, one-third of Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical malfunctions, and one-fifth are caused by placing the tree too close to a heat source.

Latest Stories: